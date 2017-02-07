Bayler named as permanent director of Area Planning Dept.
Bayler, 36, has served as interim director since April 2016 when the Vigo County Area Plan Commission, during its monthly meeting, announced Darren Maher was removed from the position for engaging in conduct that compromised his ability to carry out responsibilities. He is a 2003 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in physical geography and is a 2006 graduate of Indiana State University with a master's degree in physical geography.
