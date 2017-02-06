Bassett gets probation in marijuana case
Former basketball standout Armon Bassett could see no additional jail time for a drug arrest if he stays out of trouble for a year. Bassett, 30, signed a plea agreement in Vigo Superior Court 1 that also terminates his probation in a separate arrest for driving while a habitual traffic offender.
|
