Automated meter reading installation complete for Vectren North customers
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Automated meter reading installation complete for Vectren North customers. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana-North announced Wednesday, Feb. 1, it has completed the installation of Automated Meter Reading devices throughout its 48-county service territory in southeast and central Indiana. The AMR technology enables Vectren to efficiently obtain actual reads from natural gas meters by driving routes, rather than walking the routes, which increases actual reads per day and virtually eliminates issues such as weather, animals and locked gates from preventing actual reads.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Now they will stick it to the gas customers!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Ready Trashy
|22 min
|X
|5
|CPS...what the hell is going on???
|2 hr
|Unlawful revenge
|9
|Insight on discussions: thank you for reading
|2 hr
|Hopeful4kindness
|1
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|2 hr
|PleaseBKind
|12
|Nate Wells is an informant in Terre Haute
|2 hr
|Judgeurself
|14
|Make the city better, get rid of Duke and Tanoos
|4 hr
|NotDukeDefender
|13
|Taxing Carbon Air And Water Is Next Step For Th...
|5 hr
|NotDukeDefender
|11
|VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n...
|10 hr
|Jeremy Langley
|28
|Duke Energy Thugs
|12 hr
|Enter Username
|29
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|20 hr
|Hadyshad
|43
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Sat
|calm voice
|1,870
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC