Automated meter reading installation complete for Vectren North customers

Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana-North announced Wednesday, Feb. 1, it has completed the installation of Automated Meter Reading devices throughout its 48-county service territory in southeast and central Indiana. The AMR technology enables Vectren to efficiently obtain actual reads from natural gas meters by driving routes, rather than walking the routes, which increases actual reads per day and virtually eliminates issues such as weather, animals and locked gates from preventing actual reads.

