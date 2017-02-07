Authorities investigate white supremacist fliers on campus
The school's Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel posted a statement on Monday saying the fliers were found on office doors of "faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity." Robel says they fliers were designed to intimidate and provoke anger.
#1 7 hrs ago
There will be war in the streets of America. Things have been engineered that way.
The scenarios are many, the issues are complex. The current anger from the left, who are violently protesting against President Trump, is just one aspect of it.
But the Pentagon and the U.S. national security structure is increasingly looking towards the shifting demographics around the globe Ã¢Â€Â“ people have moved from rural areas, and shifted into cities. Where ever conflict stirs, there will be a need for military and SWAT response to the call. Entire cities will be locked down; door to door sweeps will often have violent ends.
Baghdad could be brought home to the streets of America, and the military already knows it.
The powers that be are deeply concerned about the unfolding situations with migrants, illegal immigrants, potential terrorists, political factions, violent protests, arson and riots.
Increasingly, they are training for and expecting a homegrown conflict that will call for them to restore order in a major cities Ã¢Â€Â“ and even hunt down suspects block to block, like in the Boston Marathon bombing incident, while making some significant infringement of our civil liberties.
During the past several years, there have been reports about unannounced urban warfare drills in major U.S. cities, sometimes in coordination with major events; there have also been military training scenarios that have maintained a consistent theme of civil unrest, economic breakdown and widespread riots.
As Intellihub reported:
For years the alternative media has warned about the US military possibly being used against the American people in a time of economic collapse or any sort of martial law scenario.
Drills such as Vigilant Guard 2010 have brought widespread attention to the fact that portions of our own military are training to take on crowds of American citizens demanding food and Constitutional rights in a time of crisis.
Now, a new release by the website Public Intelligence, once again confirms that as recently as February and March of 2012, US troops at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington were conducting training scenarios for a civil disturbance domestic quick reaction force.
A series of photos of the drills shows US troops with crowd control riot shields on the opposite side of actors portraying what can only be described as American citizens.
http://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/army-pr...
#2 7 hrs ago
