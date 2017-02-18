Authorities: 4 injured after barn collapses in Indiana
The Palladium-Item reports crews responded Sunday afternoon to the 140-foot-by-60-foot hoop barn in the Wayne County community of Hagerstown. Sheriff Jeff Cappa says four people had minor injuries and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wate Nells See what I did there
|5 min
|Concerned bystander
|1
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|16 min
|Ronabrisha
|42
|Duke Energy Thugs
|20 min
|Radiation
|33
|Meet Bill Bark: West Terre Hautea s new Police ...
|31 min
|Billy Jo
|2
|All Muslims should be deported and all Mosques...
|39 min
|Billy Jo
|68
|House panel OKs collecting DNA samples upon fel...
|41 min
|Billy Jo
|1
|Get Ready Trashy
|41 min
|Stfu
|8
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|45 min
|Master-bates
|16
|CPS...what the hell is going on???
|3 hr
|Master-bates
|13
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC