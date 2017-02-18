Authorities: 4 injured after barn col...

Authorities: 4 injured after barn collapses in Indiana

The Palladium-Item reports crews responded Sunday afternoon to the 140-foot-by-60-foot hoop barn in the Wayne County community of Hagerstown. Sheriff Jeff Cappa says four people had minor injuries and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment.

