Audit: Undercover officers did not fo...

Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Three Anderson police officers reported in 2015 that more than $7,200 was missing from funds used for confidential drug buys, according to an audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts. In assessing some of the department's accounting practices, for example, the Board of Accounts noted that another officer failed to properly account for $9,000 in money also used for confidential buys, according to the report obtained Thursday by The Herald Bulletin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 36 min Todd 32
Minton's black belt academy 44 min Lisa 12
Whose job is it?.....The Mayor?....or city coun... 54 min Duke defender 4
anita peters??????? 1 hr roydene 1
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 1 hr Eddie 5,218
Chris Ibberson 2 hr keep it real 17
Republic services sucks. (May '15) 2 hr Not Trash 11
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 3 hr Bill 42
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr calm voice 1,870
Duke Energy Thugs 5 hr bobbybouche 25
VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n... 9 hr Prolly Polly 23
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,776,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC