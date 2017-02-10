Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies

Three Anderson police officers reported in 2015 that more than $7,200 was missing from funds used for confidential drug buys, according to an audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts. In assessing some of the department's accounting practices, for example, the Board of Accounts noted that another officer failed to properly account for $9,000 in money also used for confidential buys, according to the report obtained Thursday by The Herald Bulletin.

