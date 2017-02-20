Art Spaces and VCPL to honor Theodore...

Art Spaces and VCPL to honor Theodore Dreiser in play

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Vigo County Public Library and Art Spaces will be presenting the play, Theo and his brother Paul in March. Proceeds from the event will support Courage in Language and Thought - The Dreiser Legacy, a new Art Spaces sculpture to honor Theodore Dreiser, to be placed adjacent to the north entrance of Vigo County Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 11 min Move On 57
Angela Poff 16 min WE care 22
umba? (Oct '15) 40 min Itsy 31
How did Richard Gibbs die?? 54 min fact remains 28
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 1 hr 2twisted 5,260
Union Hospital Maintenance Department 1 hr Brad Milner 5
Vigo County And Its City And Towns Have No Mora... 1 hr Observer 16
West vigo principal 1 hr Flick off 8
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 11 hr Reno Geeb 1,897
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC