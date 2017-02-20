Art Spaces and VCPL to honor Theodore Dreiser in play
The Vigo County Public Library and Art Spaces will be presenting the play, Theo and his brother Paul in March. Proceeds from the event will support Courage in Language and Thought - The Dreiser Legacy, a new Art Spaces sculpture to honor Theodore Dreiser, to be placed adjacent to the north entrance of Vigo County Public Library.
