Arrest made in two recent Sullivan County burglaries

20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Investigators from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Sullivan County man in connection with the theft of several items. Sheriff Clark Cottom announced late Thursday that deputies had charged Anthony "Tony" Plucinski, 56, with burglary and theft.

