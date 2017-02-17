Arrest made in two recent Sullivan County burglaries
Investigators from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Sullivan County man in connection with the theft of several items. Sheriff Clark Cottom announced late Thursday that deputies had charged Anthony "Tony" Plucinski, 56, with burglary and theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THFD benefits (truth)
|4 min
|Ranger Walker
|34
|Union Hospital POB
|5 min
|Scotty
|2
|Best hooker in town and how to find her? (Apr '13)
|17 min
|Teehee
|16
|mike lane (Apr '15)
|21 min
|Family friend
|41
|Advics
|35 min
|Jap hater
|5
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|42 min
|Son of David
|203
|9th & Poplar
|1 hr
|Sick o
|2
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|1 hr
|Xxx
|30
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|5 hr
|YoYo
|52
|Mike Ellis Law commercial (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Ruff Ruff
|27
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|calm voice
|1,882
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC