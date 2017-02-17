Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, Riverscape comes in a riveting flurry
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Action on jail, schools, casino, city budget, Riverscape comes in a riveting flurry. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
The Indianapolis engineering and architectural firm Fanning Howey compiled a feasibility study for the Vigo County School Corp. on renovating or rebuilding Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High Schools. The two city schools were built in 1971, while West Vigo was constructed in 1960.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 51 min ago
Stick it to the poor and retired as usual.
Bunch of wealthy idiots that want it all!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Tombstone Time
|1,894
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|2twisted
|5,255
|mike lane (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|bambam
|42
|Alexis Newport (Sep '13)
|3 hr
|smallpenor needho...
|51
|No more backpage, what is another safe page
|3 hr
|smallpenor needho...
|6
|Farmersburg Auction
|3 hr
|Teacher
|2
|Billy Sebastian
|3 hr
|Bitch
|12
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|5 hr
|Seriously
|39
|best bar in terre haute (Jan '15)
|9 hr
|Bitch
|69
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC