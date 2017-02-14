a oeIa m glad I came.a Duke Energy meets one-on-one with customers regarding high energy bills
This follows hundreds, if not thousands, of complaints when it comes to your energy bill. There was a steady flow of people throughout the office, located at 301 Home Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Not so honest honest Abe Roofing
|38 min
|Natalie
|2
|best bar in terre haute (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|DudeWeasel
|46
|City income tax . And Town Ship Income Taxes Ne...
|1 hr
|Duke
|1
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|1 hr
|truthtellin
|44
|Bullying still going on
|2 hr
|thcitizen
|2
|Matt & Brandy Creasey
|2 hr
|nottheone
|39
|Asphalt on 641 bridges
|2 hr
|goad teef
|3
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|2 hr
|HillBilly
|14
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Geeb
|1,879
|CPS...what the hell is going on???
|10 hr
|Steve
|18
|THFD benefits (truth)
|17 hr
|JoeBlow
|24
|Union Hospital $3.5 Million Law Suit
|20 hr
|Harmony
|2
