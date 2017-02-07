a oeAll in on Terre Haute:a Rising Su...

a oeAll in on Terre Haute:a Rising Sun leaders talk casinoa s community impact

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

Back in 1997, Rising Sun began taking in revenue generated by a casino that opened in the city. After 20 years of improvements, locals who've lived there a while, and even those who haven't been there as long, will tell you the city is much better off for having the casino as its neighbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 17 min HOA 1,863
Duke Energy Thugs 35 min rt4nui4ongrijn3i 2
911 dispatch center and new jail 40 min Tax man JACK 1
Who decides Tanoos salary 51 min Putnam 3
tow service 1 hr hows the best 1
Longhorn Steakhouse 1 hr Macho Man 34
Duke Energy Takes Every Advantage 2 hr Sick of The Thieves 1
Patrece Dayton (Jan '14) 2 hr AntiFascist 34
Firing 11 hr If only you knew 7
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 17 hr Duke defender 37
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC