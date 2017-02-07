a oeAll in on Terre Haute:a Rising Sun leaders talk casinoa s community impact
Back in 1997, Rising Sun began taking in revenue generated by a casino that opened in the city. After 20 years of improvements, locals who've lived there a while, and even those who haven't been there as long, will tell you the city is much better off for having the casino as its neighbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|17 min
|HOA
|1,863
|Duke Energy Thugs
|35 min
|rt4nui4ongrijn3i
|2
|911 dispatch center and new jail
|40 min
|Tax man JACK
|1
|Who decides Tanoos salary
|51 min
|Putnam
|3
|tow service
|1 hr
|hows the best
|1
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|1 hr
|Macho Man
|34
|Duke Energy Takes Every Advantage
|2 hr
|Sick of The Thieves
|1
|Patrece Dayton (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|AntiFascist
|34
|Firing
|11 hr
|If only you knew
|7
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|17 hr
|Duke defender
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC