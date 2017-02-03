641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
The McDaniel Road interchange on the Indiana 641 bypass opened Friday, but only for traffic heading southeast on McDaniel Road, said Debbie Calder, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation. "We determined what signage was needed and have opened it so that people can go southeast there and that might alleviate some of the problems there" of motorist crossing through a grass median, Calder said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy Cronkhite WTF?
|2 min
|popeye7
|1
|Police car chase tonight
|13 min
|Shane
|13
|Need info On Crawford ?
|25 min
|True story
|3
|Anybody know kayte Thompson (Howard ) now??
|36 min
|Tit
|12
|Jeremy Rich
|1 hr
|Bubba
|5
|Diamond whites baby dies because of incest
|1 hr
|Roger
|18
|South Highschool
|1 hr
|TH Teacher
|10
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,851
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|2 hr
|Richard Saunders
|22
|TH South Principal is Psychotic
|5 hr
|In the know
|13
|
|ISU Basketball
|10 hr
|Dunkin Dognuts
|31
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC