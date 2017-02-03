641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open

The McDaniel Road interchange on the Indiana 641 bypass opened Friday, but only for traffic heading southeast on McDaniel Road, said Debbie Calder, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation. "We determined what signage was needed and have opened it so that people can go southeast there and that might alleviate some of the problems there" of motorist crossing through a grass median, Calder said.

