2 arrested in Monday's 7th Street shooting
Brandon Segers, 26, of Chicago, and Tanisha Brown, 25, of Terre Haute, were both arrested this morning by Terre Haute Police. City police responded at 12:48 p.m. Monday to South Seventh Street where they were told a young male had fired a single gunshot in the direction of another person before fleeing the area.
