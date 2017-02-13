18-month-old in critical condition af...

18-month-old in critical condition after found in pool; no foul play suspected

17 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

Officials report they were called to Pam Drive in rural Rosedale after the babysitter said she found the child in a garden pool in the backyard. Emergency crews were able to begin lifesaving efforts on the scene and the child was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

