18-month-old in critical condition after found in pool; no foul play suspected
Officials report they were called to Pam Drive in rural Rosedale after the babysitter said she found the child in a garden pool in the backyard. Emergency crews were able to begin lifesaving efforts on the scene and the child was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
