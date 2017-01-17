Years in the Making: Former Gov. Mitch Daniels visits Lewis and Clark ...
Many of the roads and bridges projects around Indiana in the last decade were funded through the private lease of the Indiana Toll Road in 2006. The deal dumped $3.9 billion into the state's pockets, kickstarting among other projects the Ohio River Bridges.
