Western Indiana sheriff seeks leads in unsolved 1981 killing

Jeanette Benson was shot in January 1981 in her home in Farmersburg, a rural town 15 miles south of Terre Haute near the Illinois border. Authorities say an intruder killed the 51-year-old after she returned from grocery shopping while her husband was at work.

