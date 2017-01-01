Welcome Cooper! The first baby born in Terre Haute
Beal may have wondered what all the fuss was about when he was born. As people said goodbye to 2016, Carly and Jonathan Beal said hello to their first son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Maples (Oct '13)
|27 min
|The real Leanne
|11
|Good dui attorney?
|37 min
|david
|8
|Housing Authority "cops" Security
|59 min
|everything right
|18
|Jamoka Smith
|1 hr
|Sad
|65
|What do you think about Kristine at Baeslers
|1 hr
|Oh yeah
|4
|Faking Orgasms
|1 hr
|Pete Tanoos
|7
|Daymon Langley has HPV
|1 hr
|Neighboe
|49
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Skeptic
|1,770
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|11 hr
|Tavia
|3
|Beware people of the north side...
|12 hr
|Maple
|9
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|Sun
|Duke Offender
|20
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|Sun
|C Akers
|141
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC