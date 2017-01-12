Wall Street Journal recognizes RHIT a...

Wall Street Journal recognizes RHIT as a top school for grad earning

Tribune-Star

Submitted photoOn the job: Rose-Hulman graduate Kevin Trizna pauses to chat while working for Groupon in Seattle last year. Recent Rose-Hulman Institute graduate Kevin Trizna, the engineering institute's senior class president in 2015-16, isn't surprised that the Wall Street Journal mentioned RHIT as leading Midwestern private schools in highest median salary among graduates.

