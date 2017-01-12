Wall Street Journal recognizes RHIT as a top school for grad earning
Submitted photoOn the job: Rose-Hulman graduate Kevin Trizna pauses to chat while working for Groupon in Seattle last year. Recent Rose-Hulman Institute graduate Kevin Trizna, the engineering institute's senior class president in 2015-16, isn't surprised that the Wall Street Journal mentioned RHIT as leading Midwestern private schools in highest median salary among graduates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar...
|3 min
|Bah Bah
|17
|Chavas Mexican grill
|8 min
|Bah Bah
|30
|agave bar closed
|18 min
|absinthe drinker
|49
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|43 min
|Eddie
|5,130
|Dumb Needle Addicts
|53 min
|truth
|2
|stealing meds from old people that live there s... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Hope
|27
|Officials searching for Parke County burglary s... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Brit bit
|2
|New Casino
|1 hr
|hombreviejo
|42
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Big Dog
|1,801
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|4 hr
|Will
|42
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC