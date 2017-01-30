Vigo Sheriff doesna t want to repeat ...

Vigo Sheriff doesna t want to repeat history re: county jail

Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

When current Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing began his career in the sheriff's office in 1991, he remembers the current jail had its share of issues despite only being 11 years old at the time. "When I started working in the jail, they would plug up the toilets, and it was like Niagara Falls in our kitchen," Ewing recalled.

Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

