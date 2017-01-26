Vigo County ponders hows to pay for n...

Vigo County ponders hows to pay for new jail

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaIn control: Vigo County Sheriff's Department Sgt. J.C. Burns monitors activity in the Vigo County Jail on Saturday afternoon from the control center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Methodists Love Trump 4 min Angry Tax Paying ... 2
Parrie Cohlman 8 min Angry Tax Paying ... 11
News Sullivan sheriff revives investigation of 1981 ... 1 hr JJ 8
How did Boo Die? 1 hr goad teef 4
ISU Basketball 1 hr tates locke 2
Backyard Leisure Behind the Mall In TH 2 hr Lisa 15
First Financial Sold 2 hr Wondering 10
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 9 hr TH South Mom 21
Terre HAute South girls coach Jordan Cherry fir... 10 hr WoW 12
Longhorn Steakhouse 16 hr pushbutton 20
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 28 at 10:16AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,355,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC