Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 4, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macys
|9 min
|Scrooge
|11
|Shahadys pension.
|17 min
|not a fan
|10
|The big black housing security guard
|22 min
|Ibeatyourwifewith...
|1
|Breaking News! Ribbon recutting today!
|23 min
|Duke defender
|1
|US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ...
|27 min
|MJF
|4
|Mayor Duke announces Sears will stay open!
|27 min
|Duke defender
|5
|Arrests made in anti-Semitic gravestone vandali...
|30 min
|okay
|3
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Diesel
|1,776
|First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees
|10 hr
|Ohio
|38
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|11 hr
|Jesus
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC