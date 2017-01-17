Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 19, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementWednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrie pohlman
|21 min
|Tyrone
|14
|Backyard Leisure Behind the Mall In TH
|28 min
|Yeppers
|10
|Same old Terrible Haute
|38 min
|ew3fe3wfwfkb3iee3...
|2
|Dumb Needle Addicts
|1 hr
|Under Age Female
|8
|Chavas Mexican grill
|2 hr
|Just Sayin
|60
|The murdering tatooed freak
|2 hr
|Bubba
|11
|Madonna fulford
|3 hr
|Taiwan11
|6
|New Casino
|4 hr
|Be the rude
|51
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|More geeb
|1,817
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC