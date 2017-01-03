US official says Russia undoubtedly m...

US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in US election

The nation's top intelligence official said Thursday Russia undoubtedly interfered in America's 2016 presidential election but stopped short of the explosive description of "an act of war," telling lawmakers such a call isn't within the purview of the U.S. intelligence community. In a joint report that roiled the presidential campaign last fall, the Homeland Security Department and the intelligence community said the U.S. was confident of foreign meddling, including Russian government hacking of Democratic emails.

