Uber ride-hailing app debuts in Indiana's 3rd-largest city
The Evansville Courier and Press reports seven other cities in Indiana had Uber before Evansville even though Evansville is Indiana's third-largest city. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was the first customer in the city.
