U.S. 150 closed in Illinois after head-on crash

13 hrs ago

Officials have closed U.S. 150 about two miles west of the Indiana-Illinois state line after a serious accident. Illinois State Police at Pesotum said the crash was a head-on collision and occurred around 2 p.m. CST.

