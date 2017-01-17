U.S. 150 closed in Illinois after head-on crash
Officials have closed U.S. 150 about two miles west of the Indiana-Illinois state line after a serious accident. Illinois State Police at Pesotum said the crash was a head-on collision and occurred around 2 p.m. CST.
