Two Staffers Leave WTHI/Terre Haute As Sale To Midwest Is Finalized

As EMMIS Country WTHI/TERRE HAUTE, IN prepares to finalize its OCTOBER sale to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS , two staffers are set to leave the station. Midday personality JULES DUNBAR will sign off following her show FRIDAY , as will evening jock KYLE WEST.

