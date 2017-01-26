Two Staffers Leave WTHI/Terre Haute As Sale To Midwest Is Finalized
As EMMIS Country WTHI/TERRE HAUTE, IN prepares to finalize its OCTOBER sale to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS , two staffers are set to leave the station. Midday personality JULES DUNBAR will sign off following her show FRIDAY , as will evening jock KYLE WEST.
|
