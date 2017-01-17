Two men charged with multiple felonies after drug search
Indiana State Police troopers from the Putnamville District Meth Suppression Team executed a search warrant at 2350 Morton Street on Wednesday afternoon. During a search of the residence at 4:35 p.m., officers located a "one pot" meth lab, approximately two or more grams of suspected methamphetamine, assorted paraphernalia, scales, syringes and multiple firearms.
