There are on the Tribune-Star story from 23 hrs ago, titled Two children hurt in ATV crash. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A 3-year-old was seriously hurt and an 8-year-old sustained minor injuries Sunday in an all terrain vehicle accident in southern Vigo County. The 8-year-old was operating the ATV on private property and lost control, according to a news release from Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.