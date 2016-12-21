Two children hurt in ATV crash
There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 23 hrs ago, titled Two children hurt in ATV crash. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A 3-year-old was seriously hurt and an 8-year-old sustained minor injuries Sunday in an all terrain vehicle accident in southern Vigo County. The 8-year-old was operating the ATV on private property and lost control, according to a news release from Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement.
#1 14 hrs ago
Why is an 8 year old operating an ATV with no supervision?
#2 2 hrs ago
There was supervision and it was a childs four wheeler
#3 1 hr ago
Accidents happen
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC