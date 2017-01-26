Two arrested on drug, weapons charges in Sullivan County
A man and woman are in the Sullivan County Jail following the discovery of drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop. Police said an officer became suspicious after stopping Decoursey's vehicle Friday on Indiana 159 near Pleasantville, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department.
