Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465
There are 7 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
State police tell TV station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.
#1 Yesterday
Now that is loosing all your marbles!!!
#2 20 hrs ago
Since: Apr 11
26,767
Steamboat Sprgs Colorado
#2 20 hrs ago
A school bus full of kids with sling shots should get this cleaned up in no time:)
Although those look like the kind that were going to be used to make fiberglass insulation
they are larger so it may take a little longer:) Rick
#3 20 hrs ago
Since: Jul 14
6,443
Location hidden
#3 20 hrs ago
I'll trade them two aggies and one swirl for all of those...
#4 19 hrs ago
They also look like toxic sludge, well at least marbles can be picked up easier than toxic sludge.
#5 14 hrs ago
Sir, your marbles are not lost. They are in the gutter, next to your mind.
#6 7 hrs ago
I'm open for trade too. I've got 50 Cat-Eyes to give up and alot of beat-up baseball cards.
#7 3 hrs ago
Since: Apr 09
21,298
Spotted World
#7 3 hrs ago
Which Weird poster was out there? Someone lost their marbles.
