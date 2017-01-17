Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pound...

Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465

There are 7 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

State police tell TV station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.

Tom

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Yesterday
Now that is loosing all your marbles!!!

wichita-rick

Steamboat Sprgs Colorado

#2 20 hrs ago
A school bus full of kids with sling shots should get this cleaned up in no time:)

Although those look like the kind that were going to be used to make fiberglass insulation
they are larger so it may take a little longer:) Rick

Dr Wu

Location hidden
#3 20 hrs ago
I'll trade them two aggies and one swirl for all of those...

visitor

Reading, PA

#4 19 hrs ago
wichita-rick wrote:
A school bus full of kids with sling shots should get this cleaned up in no time:)

Although those look like the kind that were going to be used to make fiberglass insulation
they are larger so it may take a little longer:) Rick
They also look like toxic sludge, well at least marbles can be picked up easier than toxic sludge.

NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#5 14 hrs ago
Sir, your marbles are not lost. They are in the gutter, next to your mind.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#6 7 hrs ago
Dr Wu wrote:
I'll trade them two aggies and one swirl for all of those...
I'm open for trade too. I've got 50 Cat-Eyes to give up and alot of beat-up baseball cards.
Spotted Girl

Spotted World

#7 3 hrs ago
Which Weird poster was out there? Someone lost their marbles.
