Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A traffic stop at 11;30 a.m. today led to the arrest of a Montezuma man on charges of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. State Police Trooper Tim Rader stopped Kisor, who was driving a red 1996 Jeep on Jefferson Street, just south of U.S. 36 in Montezuma, for having no front bumper.

