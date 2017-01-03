Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A traffic stop at 11;30 a.m. today led to the arrest of a Montezuma man on charges of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. State Police Trooper Tim Rader stopped Kisor, who was driving a red 1996 Jeep on Jefferson Street, just south of U.S. 36 in Montezuma, for having no front bumper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.