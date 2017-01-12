Traffic stop in Carlisle leads to arrest

23 hrs ago

At 11 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police stopped a speeding maroon Ford Escape. A search of the driver resulted in the discovery of a syringe and a search of the vehicle yielded a .38-caliber revolver and a reported stolen license plate in the driver's compartment.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 14 at 9:09PM EST

