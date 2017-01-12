Traffic stop in Carlisle leads to arrest
At 11 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police stopped a speeding maroon Ford Escape. A search of the driver resulted in the discovery of a syringe and a search of the vehicle yielded a .38-caliber revolver and a reported stolen license plate in the driver's compartment.
