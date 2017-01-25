There are on the Tribune-Star story from 20 hrs ago, titled Toyota to invest $600 million, create 400 jobs at Princeton plant. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Toyota Indiana will add 400 jobs at the plant in Princeton, investing $600 million to meet the demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and modernize the entire plant. The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive.

