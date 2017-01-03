Tighter ethics rules still not strict...

Tighter ethics rules still not strict enough for one lawmaker

If two lobbyists treat three lawmakers to a pricey dinner of prime rib and a shared bottle of Merlot, how do each account for the monetary value of that meal? That algebraic question was posed to Indiana legislators during mandatory ethics training last week at the start of the 2017 session of the General Assembly. In 2015, the Legislature passed a package of ethics reforms intended to increase transparency in government after a wave of embarrassing scandals that included allegations of self-dealing and undue influence.

