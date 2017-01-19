"This is the most important bill in l...

"This is the most important bill in legislature." Indiana's road funding plan

Road repairs are a hot topic in the Indiana statehouse this year. Republican lawmakers say the state needs $1.2 billion a year to fund road repairs and new projects.

