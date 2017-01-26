Terre Haute Woman Accused Of Using Drugs With ChildThursday, January...
A Terre Haute mother appeared in court Thursday on charges of neglect of a dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 37 year old Shannon Gillie and a minor child were both found in their kitchen and had apparently overdosed at the same time on K2 which is a synthetic drug.
