There are 7 comments on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 19 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute residents see higher sewer rate bills due in February. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

"What this most recent rate increase is for is for phase two," Bennett said. "There are five phases to our long term control plan.

Dukedefender

Terre Haute, IN

#1 15 hrs ago
Great Job Duke, more money in our coffers.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Georgetown, IN

#2 15 hrs ago
Sewage rates are actually lower for cities in Indiana that compare with Terre Haute. Do some online research and you will find the mayor is comparing our city to larger cities in Indiana. Several of my friends who live in other indiana cities couldn't believe how much we pay.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Forget him

Fairmont, WV

#3 8 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
Sewage rates are actually lower for cities in Indiana that compare with Terre Haute. Do some online research and you will find the mayor is comparing our city to larger cities in Indiana. Several of my friends who live in other indiana cities couldn't believe how much we pay.
DUKE is the biggest liar known to man!
Look at his excuses and lies in the news article about the rate increase. He says he pays $32 a month ??? WTF. Bullshit! We have 2 people in the house, cut corners wherever we can and the lowest bill we ever had was 54.
Look on the back of your bill. It gives you a breakdown of your bill and just the minimum is 42.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump16

Terre Haute, IN

#4 7 hrs ago
Thank your police and firemen.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#5 5 hrs ago
Calling our mayor names is unproductive. He is working with alternate facts not available to everyone.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
been there

Terre Haute, IN

#6 5 hrs ago
Forget him wrote:
<quoted text>
DUKE is the biggest liar known to man!
Look at his excuses and lies in the news article about the rate increase. He says he pays $32 a month ??? WTF. Bullshit! We have 2 people in the house, cut corners wherever we can and the lowest bill we ever had was 54.
Look on the back of your bill. It gives you a breakdown of your bill and just the minimum is 42.
Same at our house. Thanks for saying this before I had to.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
For Real

United States

#7 3 hrs ago
Duke defender wrote:
Calling our mayor names is unproductive. He is working with alternate facts not available to everyone.
You're punch drunk off the Kool-Aid!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

