There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 19 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute residents see higher sewer rate bills due in February. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

"What this most recent rate increase is for is for phase two," Bennett said. "There are five phases to our long term control plan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.