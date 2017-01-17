Terre Haute resident, 93, wins new Chevy Spark at United Way drawing

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake We won: Jane White celebrates Wednesday with her husband, John R. White, at Terre Haute Chevrolet after they won a new Chevrolet Spark during the United Way car giveaway. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake For the community: Jack Patterson, general manager of Terre Haute Chevrolet, thanks the participants in this year's United Way car giveaway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.