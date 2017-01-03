Terre Haute police seeking driver inv...

Terre Haute police seeking driver involved in hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Terre Haute police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that sent a juvenile to the hospital earlier this evening. At about 5:35 p.m., police were dispatched to First Street and Wheeler Avenue in response to a hit and run crash.

Read more at Tribune-Star.

Terre Haute, IN

