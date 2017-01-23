Terre Haute police investigating weekend robberies
There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute police investigating weekend robberies. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Terre Haute police are investigating some weekend robberies in the Farrington's Grove neighborhood in which Indiana State University students were the victims. According to city police, just after midnight Friday, officers responded to a report of an intoxicated female at Sixth and Deming streets.
#1 14 hrs ago
Blacks
#2 14 hrs ago
4 real inspector gadgets ? SMDH
#3 13 hrs ago
You are correct. But it was whitey's fault....
#4 12 hrs ago
Oh Hell no....ISU students where the victims?.....the FBI will be called out on this!
The little darlings shouldn't be subject to such atrocities.....catch the villan at all costs!
