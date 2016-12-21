Terre Haute man restores vintage 'tal...

Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machines'

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake"I just love the sound": Jim Cooper has restored 30 phonographs otherwise known as "talking machines," and now sells them at "A Long Long Time Ago," an antique shop at 1537 Ohio St. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeName brand: Although many phonorgraphs are called "Victrolas" today, many companies used to manufacture the "talking machines," and Victrola was just one of the more popular name brands. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeAuthentic: Jim Cooper can identify the majority of the phonographs he restores thanks to the these tags that were the original identifiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
stanky b holes (Mar '14) 10 min Santa 9
Nikki is pregnant 13 min wollive 7
What do you think about Kristine at Baeslers 13 min be nice 7
Daymon Langley has HPV 26 min FUIdiot 50
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 42 min Skeptic 6
Housing Authority "cops" Security 1 hr THPD 19
Good dui attorney? 1 hr Macho Man 9
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr Skeptic 1,770
Beware people of the north side... 14 hr Maple 9
TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic Sun Duke Offender 20
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) Sun C Akers 141
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,549,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC