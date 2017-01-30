Terre Haute man restores vintage 'tal...

Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machines'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- When Jim Cooper bought a nearly century-old phonograph at a neighbor's yard sale, it began a two-year love affair that has seen him purchase and restore 30 vintage "talking machines."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDaniel Road still closed; officials to meet soon 4 min Project Mgr 19
Can I trust Lyman Roberts? 5 min The D 18
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 13 min Sunset 1,780
Ban Pitbulls from T H 15 min jumbo man 10
To the idiots who like Duke Bennett 33 min Trash 9
Shahadys pension. 40 min Angry tax paying ... 20
Are you sick of paying for blacks welfare checks 1 hr Not right 6
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 15 hr Ben 12
First Financial Bank Checking Account Fees Thu Ohio 38
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,578 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC