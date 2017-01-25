Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed

The Terre Haute Fire Department wants to bring the city's fire prevention code into the 21st century and the update comes with new costs. Inspection fees starting at $25 would be a "minimal" investment in public safety, said Norm Loudermilk, assistant chief of inspections, investigations and prevention.

