Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
The Terre Haute Fire Department wants to bring the city's fire prevention code into the 21st century and the update comes with new costs. Inspection fees starting at $25 would be a "minimal" investment in public safety, said Norm Loudermilk, assistant chief of inspections, investigations and prevention.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|23 min
|I pooped in my pa...
|7
|Parrie Cohlman
|25 min
|I pooped in my pa...
|2
|Dennis dillon
|48 min
|Jess
|3
|No Jobs in Terre Haute
|52 min
|Turd Drop
|27
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|1 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|6
|VCSC and racism
|1 hr
|Boob suckling brats
|9
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|1,835
|Sick Of The Garbage
|7 hr
|black toy 4 wf
|26
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Lol
|28
|1st wok
|13 hr
|Sailor
|21
