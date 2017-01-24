Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce votes to support proposed casino
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce released Tuesday morning that they have voted in favor of support for the proposed casino. The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted during their monthly session to support the current legislation proposed by Sen. Jon Ford to bring a gaming facility to the Terre Haute area.
