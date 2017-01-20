Terre Haute bypass opens; $150M project took 13 years

INDOT says remaining sections of the $150 million, four-lane highway opened Friday afternoon, connecting U.S. 41/150 south of Terre Haute with Interstate 70, U.S. 40 and State Road 46 east of the city. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the "bypass will make it faster and more convenient to move goods, conduct business, and get from place to place in the Terre Haute area."

