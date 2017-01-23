Taxpayers group schedules jail meeting for Feb. 6
A public forum to discuss proposals for a new Vigo County Jail has been set for Feb. 6 at the Vigo County Public Library. The Taxpayers Association of Vigo County is sponsoring the forum, set for 6:30 to 9 p.m., with the goal of educating and informing the public about the jail project.
