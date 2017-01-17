Take note: It's 'National Handwriting...

Take note: It's 'National Handwriting Day'

To English professor Robert Perrin, today's National Handwriting Day is significant despite this country's recent advances in modern communication technology. Celebrated on Jan. 23, the birthday of John Hancock, National Handwriting Day was started in 1977 to re-introduce people to a pen or pencil and a piece of paper.

