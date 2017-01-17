Take note: It's 'National Handwriting Day'
To English professor Robert Perrin, today's National Handwriting Day is significant despite this country's recent advances in modern communication technology. Celebrated on Jan. 23, the birthday of John Hancock, National Handwriting Day was started in 1977 to re-introduce people to a pen or pencil and a piece of paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carrie pohlman
|41 min
|Moe
|6
|Who knows about Vienna Evans ? Calls herself "Q... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Joe
|12
|Want a free fck
|1 hr
|West t
|6
|Looking to hire a hooker
|1 hr
|Footy
|4
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Sue
|5,139
|What ever Happened to the Snitches Jay Wycoff a...
|3 hr
|jeff
|3
|6th avenue shutdown for taxes
|3 hr
|JambaJ
|6
|Gary The Mail Man
|4 hr
|Chuck
|28
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|THN
|1,825
|No Jobs in Terre Haute
|11 hr
|Tony Hulman
|24
|
|Frank The Geeb Fennell
|13 hr
|citizen Kane
|12
|The murdering tatooed freak
|16 hr
|umad
|25
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC