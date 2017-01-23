Switz City teen reported as missing person

Contessa Schlegel, 19, was last seen between 9 and 10 p.m. Jan. 18. She is believed to be with an unknown person in an unknown vehicle headed to the Bloomington area, police report. Schlegel is described as white, about 5-feet-6, 130 pounds with hazel eyes, pink and puple hair and a piercing in her left nostril.

