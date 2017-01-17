Suspect from Friday shooting at 13th and 4th Ave. appears in court
The shooting happened in the area of 13th Street and 4th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police say they found 28-year-old Katie Nash with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Price, along with Madonna Fulford, were located Friday evening in West Terre Haute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioners unanimously approve resolution in...
|7 min
|Scrooge
|2
|Dustin Balder dating a 16 yr old
|9 min
|Justwondering
|6
|Place/People to hook up?
|10 min
|Justwondering
|13
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|23 min
|startemup
|1,811
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|29 min
|Dave
|80
|All Republicans do is raise taxes!
|46 min
|Tim
|8
|State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca...
|1 hr
|TerribleHaute
|24
|Chavas Mexican grill
|3 hr
|Just Sayin
|39
|New Casino
|10 hr
|PaulHarvey
|47
|Danny Tanoos's Best Friend now (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Kim
|53
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|12 hr
|Will
|48
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC