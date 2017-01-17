Suspect from Friday shooting at 13th ...

Suspect from Friday shooting at 13th and 4th Ave. appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The shooting happened in the area of 13th Street and 4th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police say they found 28-year-old Katie Nash with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Price, along with Madonna Fulford, were located Friday evening in West Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commissioners unanimously approve resolution in... 7 min Scrooge 2
Dustin Balder dating a 16 yr old 9 min Justwondering 6
Place/People to hook up? 10 min Justwondering 13
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 23 min startemup 1,811
News Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young... 29 min Dave 80
All Republicans do is raise taxes! 46 min Tim 8
News State Sen. Ford to propose bill for possible ca... 1 hr TerribleHaute 24
Chavas Mexican grill 3 hr Just Sayin 39
New Casino 10 hr PaulHarvey 47
Danny Tanoos's Best Friend now (Dec '12) 12 hr Kim 53
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 12 hr Will 48
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 17 at 10:59PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,326 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC