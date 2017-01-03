Suspect Arrested After Chase

Suspect Arrested After Chase

Thursday Terre Haute City Police Officers ran a check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Red Roof Inn near 3rd and Margaret. When officers ran the license plate on the vehicle, they found that it registered to a different vehicle and that the vehicle the plate was registered to was reported stolen.

