Suspect Arrested After Chase
Thursday Terre Haute City Police Officers ran a check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Red Roof Inn near 3rd and Margaret. When officers ran the license plate on the vehicle, they found that it registered to a different vehicle and that the vehicle the plate was registered to was reported stolen.
